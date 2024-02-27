Three killed, several others suffered injuries in a road accident in Sangareddy district

February 27, 2024 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a tragic incident late Monday night, three people were killed, and several others sustained injuries.

This fatal road accident occurred on the outskirts of Dakoor village of Andole mandal in Sangareddy district.

According to preliminary reports, three pedestrians standing by the roadside were struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The victims sustained fatal injuries, succumbing to them on the spot.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident happened when an unknown vehicle collided with a parked car along the roadside, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries.

Learning about the incident, local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospitals.

The police are on the job of identifying and obtaining details about the deceased individuals.

Further information regarding the details that led to the accident.