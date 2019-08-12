Telangana’s Babejhari valley the new spot for adrenaline junkies

When Kumram Bande Rao descended the treacherous 200 metres of the rocky hillock to reach the noisy waterfall at the scenic Babejhari valley, little did he realise that his great grandfather — legendary martyr Kumram Bheem — had also trodden the hilly path over 80 years ago while leading a rebellion against the Nizam of Hyderabad. The youngster, nevertheless, laid bare through his effort the suitability of the place for adventure sports and as a getaway for nature lovers, of course.

The Babejhari waterfall, named so after the village, is located midway between Hatti and the historic Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal. There are a plethora of smaller hill streams which come flowing during the rainy season, some of them forming a comparatively larger stream on which the waterfall is located.

Steep route

Though the top of the fall can be reached easily, going to its foot is very difficult owing to its location in the steep valley. “The place is ideal for rock climbing,” opined an adventure sports enthusiast in Adilabad who visited the place for the first time.

“Guided by a local, I climbed down the cliff face closer to Naikpodguda of Babejhari. It took me about 30 minutes to do so as I needed to be extra careful,” Bande Rao recalled of his successful attempt to get a photograph of the waterfall on the request of Tourism officials.

The place, which turns completely green between June and December, will be loved by rock climbers owing to the spread of nature around. The road leading to the Kumram Bheem memorial and museum is in excellent condition for almost all its 23-km stretch, so access would not be a problem.

The waterfall can be seen and the noise of water striking the stone from a height of about 70 feet heard from the road after crossing the village. The place from where the wonder of nature is visible can also be developed as a view point.

In fact, view points can be developed at the 14-km mark on the road to Jodeghat as it provides a breathtaking view of the valley below. The location of Alliguda village in Asifabad mandal is perhaps the most scenic of the places.