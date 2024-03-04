GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to lay stone for ₹2,000 crore 5.5 km Old City Metro up to Falaknuma on Friday

The extended Green Line to have four stations - Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda and Falaknuma

March 04, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy to lay foundation stone for Old City Metro on March 8, 2024. The map showing the Metro Rail Alignment from M.G.B.S to Falaknuma.

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy to lay foundation stone for Old City Metro on March 8, 2024. The map showing the Metro Rail Alignment from M.G.B.S to Falaknuma. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the much delayed and awaited Old City metro rail project at Falaknuma to complete the pending 5.5 km stretch from MGBS in Corridor Two or Green Line of the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) on Friday.

HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy said the alignment to cost about ₹2,000 crore including for road widening and shifting of the utilities. The extended Green Line will pass through Darulshifa – Puranihaveli – Etebarchowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad and ends at Falaknuma Metro Rail station as originally planned.

Four stations

There would be four stations - Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda and Falaknuma. He explained that though the alignment and the stations are about 500 metres away from the monuments, two of the stations are named after Salarjung Museum and Charminar due to their historical importance. Around 1,100 properties will be affected in road widening up to 100 feet as per the master plan and to 120 feet at the station locations, he stated.

The 5.5 km stretch was not taken up earlier but after formation of the new government. Mr. Revanth Reddy had focused his attention on the Old city Metro and directed HMR officials to take it up on high priority. Therefore, as directed by the Chief Minister, engineering solutions are being worked out to ensure that no religious or heritage structure is affected in this stretch either in road widening or in metro rail construction, said the MD.

Further extension

The line will be further extended by another 1.5 km from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta, which will be developed as a major interchange station on the newly planned Airport line of Nagole -LB Nagar - Chandrayangutta - Mailardevpally -P7 Road – Shamshabad Airport, he added, in an official release.

