Telangana CM holds review meeting on Metro Rail

January 02, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a review meeting on Metro Rail at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday. Officials present at the meeting were seen presenting details such as the planned alignment from MGBS to Falaknuma.

Yesterday, the Chief Minister said that the government had no plans to drop metro rail project. It was contemplating redesign of the proposed alignment works to reduce the cost to the exchequer.

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s (HMRL), M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and others were present at the meeting.