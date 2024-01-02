GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM holds review meeting on Metro Rail

January 02, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a review meeting on Metro Rail at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday. Officials present at the meeting were seen presenting details such as the planned alignment from MGBS to Falaknuma.

Yesterday, the Chief Minister said that the government had no plans to drop metro rail project. It was contemplating redesign of the proposed alignment works to reduce the cost to the exchequer.

ALSO READ
Telangana CM puts Airport Metro tender on hold, wants line into Old City

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s (HMRL), M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and others were present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad Metro

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.