Telangana CM directs officials to prepare effective plan for traffic management in Greater Hyderabad

January 31, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Home department officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to effectively manage and control traffic movement in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

He wanted the officials to engage reputed consultancies in conducting special studies and preparing plans keeping in view the growth potential of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the coming years for easy traffic movement. Steps should also be taken to promote multi-level parking centres and the officials should prepare a special policy addressing parking related issues.

The Chief Minister gave this directions during a high level meeting on traffic related issues in the Greater Hyderabad limits on Wednesday. He wanted the police department to give utmost priority to traffic management and deploy adequate number of home guards to avoid scope for manpower shortage. Home guards engaged in different departments should be brought back to the traffic wing and the process should be completed within three months.

The department should utilise the personnel deputed for Law and Order maintenance to manage traffic during the peak hours as and when necessary. The existing police stations should be upgraded and reorganised to ensure that there was adequate staff in all the police stations. The department was asked to depend on manpower during the rush hours rather than just depending on the automatic signalling systems,

At the same time, focus should be on widening of roads and junctions. On the lines of L.B. Nagar junction, officials should explore ways to construct subways and underpasses in areas where there was heavy traffic. The Chief Minister directed the top officials of three commissionerates; Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda to effectively coordinate in traffic management. They should meet once every month to review traffic related situation and take measures accordingly.