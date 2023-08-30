Teachers aspirants’ protest create tension at School Education office

August 30, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

Tension prevailed at the Directorate of School Education on Tuesday as hundreds of candidates staged a protest and the police trying to prevent them from going towards the Secretariat demanding that posts for the recruitment of teachers be increased.

The government announced to fill up 6,000 odd posts, while the candidates demanded that several thousands of posts lying vacant in the government schools be filled immediately. Emotions turned high as the police tried to prevent the large number of candidates coming to join the protest and they jostled with the police as they tried to take them into custody.

The police had to use force to disperse the crowd who came from three different sides deceiving the police arrangements. While dispersing them, candidates picked up arguments with the police saying they had a right to protest. A senior police official in the rank of DCP allegedly behaved rudely with them, further infuriating the candidates. Candidates questioning the ‘rude’ behaviour were pushed away by the police officials and they raised slogans condemning the police highhandedness and also the government.

Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah tried to cool down the tempers and urged the police not to precipitate the situation. He said the candidates were angry that their dreams were being shattered and were naturally angry. The situation could have gone out of control had he not intervened to cool down the candidates. He demanded the government to fill up thousands of vacancies and not to play with the lives of the aspirants.