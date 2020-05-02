Talk on post-COVID farm operations

Agricultural scientists have suggested green manure crops before taking up paddy transplantation for farmers, for the upcoming Vaanakalam season.

Scientists from ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), functionaries of the Telangana chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), agri-entrepreneurs and progressive farmers participated in a virtual session on ‘Restarting Agriculture Post-COVID and Gearing Up for Vaanakalam’ on Saturday.

The session focused on the impact of lockdown on agriculture and allied sectors and measures to minimise its effect on the country’s food security.

Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU V. Praveen Rao said that Telangana was prepared for Vaanakalam farm season and advised farmers to go for green manure crops like green gram before paddy and other crops on a large scale to improve soil fertility.

Director of ICAR-NAARM Ch. Srinivasa Rao said that Telangana is a farmer-friendly State as it had been supporting them in different ways to improve farm income.

Vice-chairman of CII Telangana chapter, also the MD of Coromandel International Ltd, Sameer Goel highlighted the issues in agriculture and input industries, particularly in the wake of lockdown restrictions for more than a month now.

The virtual session also discussed all aspects of agriculture from seed supplies to other inputs and supply chain to mechanisation and farming that was technology driven and less labour intensive. The session also suggested crop diversification, increase in productivity and use of fertilizers, including phosphorous and potassium, only in required quantities.

Former chairman of CII Southern Region Anil Kumar V. Epur, executive director (Food and Agriculture) of KPMG India Gopinath Koneti, and convenor CII Telangana G.V. Subba Reddy also spoke. About 600 farmers and entrepreneurs participated in the session.