T-Hub onboards 22 startups for Lab32

Accelerator in its sixth edition, international startups allowed for first time

Twenty-two startups from over 200 that applied have been selected for the sixth edition of startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub’s flagship pre-acceleration programme Lab32.

This time, doors have been opened to international startups to be part of the programme along with Indian startups, T-Hub said on Tuesday. Announcing their onboarding, it said the list comprises startups working to solve challenges from emerging industries such as mobility, electric vehicles, edtech, IoT, healthtech, legaltech, enterprise tech, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

CEO Ravi Narayan said, “The sixth batch has a mix of local and international startups and mentors, enabling entrepreneurs to explore new ideas and technologies and understand the global market needs.”

The pre-acceleration programme will run until November. It will continue with its hybrid model that was launched last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first month of Lab32, T-Hub will conduct a pre-programme assessment to understand their business model, identify key gaps and goals to be achieved through the programme. Post this, each startup will be put through workshops, consultant matching with industry experts based on company need and stage, access to discounted services and resources, access to sales channels and make them growth-ready.

On the selection process, T-Hub, in a release, said more than 200 startups that had applied were evaluated by its startup innovation team. The startups were selected based on their technology component, maturity of founders and scalability of the business.