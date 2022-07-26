Suspected case of monkeypox in Khammam

Migrant worker from UP sent to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad

Migrant worker from UP sent to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad

A 32-year-old migrant worker at a granite factory, at Arempula village in Khammam rural mandal, reportedly developed symptoms suspected to be of monkeypox.

The person, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday turned up at a private hospital in Khammam with skin rash and other symptoms of monkeypox, sources said.

According to sources, he was kept under observation at the hospital for sometime and later shifted to the Fever Hospital, the nodal centre for treatment of suspected monkeypox cases, at Nallakunta in Hyderabad in consultation with the district health authorities.

He reportedly returned to Arempula from his native village in Uttar Pradesh a week ago after attending a wedding ceremony in his home State.

He had been suffering from skin lesions similar to psoriasis for the past few days, an official of the Health department said, quoting sources in the private hospital, where the migrant worker was examined in the outpatient wing.

The patient was rushed to the Fever Hospital in Hyderabad as a safety precaution and his samples will be sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology for tests, the officer, who did not wish to be named, told The Hindu.