First suspected case tests negative for monkeypox

Samples sent to NIV-Pune tested negative, says official

Samples of the person suspected to have monkeypox have tested negative. Isolation ward at a government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Samples collected from the first suspected monkeypox case in Telangana tested negative for the virus. Results of the test were announced on Tuesday evening.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that the sample sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to test for monkeypox virus was found to be negative. Now, tests would be conducted to check if he has chickenpox.

The patient is a 35-year-old man from Kamareddy. He was admitted at Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases, better known as Fever Hospital, in Nallakunta, Hyderabad. Superintendent of the Hospital K. Shankar said that the patient would be discharged.

The 35-year-old returned from Kuwait on July 6, developed fever on July 20, and rashes on skin on July 23. Based on the symptoms and the travel history, he was suspected to have contracted monkeypox. The man has lesions on face, neck, chest, and palm.

Five forms of samples were collected from him which includes blood, urine, samples from lesions, swab from throat. The samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune to test for presence of monkeypox virus. The results were negative.

The patient’s condition is stable. He is taking normal diet. Lesions on the skin of the patient have already started to dry and peel off, sources said.