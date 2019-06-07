Students perform ‘final rites’ of defected MLAs

Voters asked to confront them.

Osmania University students conducting ‘funeral rites’ for the 12 Congress MLAs who joined the TRS in Hyderabad on Friday.

Students of Osmania University under the banner of OU Joint Action Committee and Telangana State Unemployed Students JAC held a novel protest against the defection of 12 Congress MLAs by organising their funeral rites.

Students, who said, it was a shame that MLAs were changing parties giving all morals a go by and violating the Constitution said they don’t deserve to be MLAs for cheating the people who voted for them.

Chairman of unemployed students JAC Manavata Roy, OUJAC leaders Venkatesh Chauhan, Oruganti Krishna, Tirupati Reddy among others participated in the mock funeral of the MLAs and appealed to the voters of the constituencies represented by the defected MLAs to confront them whenever they visit the constituencies. They alleged that the MLAs changed parties for money and power.