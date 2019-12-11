Students hand over ₹1 lakh cheque to KTR towards CMRF

Four students of Class12 met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao and presented a cheque for ₹1 lakh towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund here on Wednesday.

Vishruth Devireddy and Shreya Goparaju of Chirec Public School and Rohan Reddy and Shivani Talluri of Oakridge Public School met the Minister and explained that they conducted a Halloween party on October 31 and collected a sum of ₹5 lakh towards charity. Of the sum, ₹4 lakh was donated to the cancer foundation, Impact.

Lauding the initiative of the students, the Minister motivated the students to know that there was a big needy world out there which was looking for voluntary service. He exhorted the students to identify the areas that interest them and explore the needs of society and choose whatever drives them to start working.

Environment is one important area, Mr. Rama Rao said and asked the students to focus on it. Groups of students should adopt some areas for cleaning, some lakes for clearing water hyacinth and check whether the sewerage treatment plants in their respective communities were working well. The government would also inspect the STPs. Cleaning would ensure that mosquito breeding would be contained, he said.

The students said they would be interested to take part in voluntary initiatives and do their bit to the community.