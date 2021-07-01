STREE counselling centre inaugurated

Working out of police station it aims to help women in distress

Hyderabad Police on Thursday launched ‘STREE’ counselling centre at Golconda Police Station, an initiative of the Women’s Forum of Hyderabad City Security Council.

It was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and Additional CP (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel along with other officers in the presence of Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin.

The council has around 200 STREE Volunteers in the Asif Nagar division and their key areas of intervention are educating woman on the provisions of law available to protect them, providing support to women in distress, and conducting training sessions.

A pilot project was initiated at Golconda Police Station and later it would be expanded to other police stations in the division. The council has conducted 25 training sessions involving subject matter experts to deliver lectures on the provisions of the legal system for the welfare of women.