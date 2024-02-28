Step up vigil over ferry points in Maoist-hit areas, says Ramagundam Police Commissioner

February 28, 2024 07:48 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M. Srinivasulu called upon police personnel to maintain constant vigil over the Maoist-affected areas, particularly the ferry points along the riverside villages straddling the inter-State borders to check Maoist activities.

Addressing a review meeting with police officials of Peddapalli and Mancherial zones in Ramagundam on Tuesday, the Police Commissioner underlined the need for stepping up combing and area domination operations as well as outreach activities besides strengthening surveillance in Maoist-hit areas.

He asked the police to conduct counselling sessions for Maoist sympathisers and keep a tab on their movements, and exhorted the police to discharge their duties diligently as per the Election Commission’s regulations during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to ensure smooth conduct of polls in a free and fair manner.

He asked them to expedite the process of binding over of rowdy-sheeters and others with criminal antecedents as well as stepping up vigil on social media to curb circulation of provocative and objectionable messages.

Emphasising the need to use modern technology in crime prevention and investigation, he said that the investigating officers should make optimum use of CCTV footage and other technical evidence to improve the conviction rate.

Coordinated efforts for curbing smuggling of PDS rice, ganja and other anti-social activities besides speedy investigation of cases booked under the POCSO Act and the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were discussed at the review meeting.