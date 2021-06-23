Hyderabad

State posts 1,114 new cases, 12 deaths

Telangana has added 1,114 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 6,16,688 and deaths to 3,598, according to the bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in Telangana, as on Wednesday, stood at 16,462 even as the government conducted 1,18,109 tests. The results of 1,113 samples were awaited.

The bulletin further said that 1,280 individuals have recovered on Wednesday and the total recovery rate stood at 96.74%.

Areas under Greater Hyderabad registered the highest positive cases at 129 followed by Rangareddy (75) and Nalgonda (72). The lowest number of cases on Wednesday was reported from Adilabad (2).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2021 8:38:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/state-posts-1114-new-cases-12-deaths/article34935392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY