Spin-off of economy with decentralised growth visible in TS: CM

He inaugurates new district offices complex at Bhongir

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has stated that the spin-off of economy with decentralisation of growth brought about by the State Government in the form of reorganisation of districts is not comprehensible by all, but the result is visible in Telangana now with boom in land rates even in remote areas.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Integrated District Offices Complex of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri at Bhongir on Saturday, he said nobody had even an inkling a decade ago that Bhongir would become a district headquarters. It forms part of the Hyderabad-Warangal growth corridor along with Medchal, Jangaon and Hanmakonda.

The new offices complex is constructed on 12 acres at a cost of ₹53.2 crore. The three-storeyed building has about 1.5 lakh square feet office space and it would house 30 district offices along with the Collectorate. After inaugurating the complex, the Chief Minister made District Collector Pamela Satpathy occupy the seat in the Collector’s chambers.

He recollected that he and a few other leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had a series of meetings with the then Chief Advisor to Chhattisgarh Government, who worked as first Chief Secretary of that State, during the Telangana statehood movement period on reorganisation of districts and the formation of new districts in 2016 was a well thought-out plan to expand growth.

Even Mission Kakatiya programme taken up in 2014 was planned seven months before formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister said, recollecting how the irrigation tanks would suffer breaches every time there was heavy rain as the water bodies had no capacity to hold water due to silt and encroachments. After restoring the tanks, they had become lifeline to the ayacut below, spurring farm production.

Earlier, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the president of TRS, inaugurated the district office of the party, Telangana Bhavan at Bhongir. Before that, he inaugurated the presidential suite and 14 other VVIP suites constructed on a 13.25-acre hillock at Yadadri at a cost of ₹143.03 crore.

Ministers G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy, and A. Indrakaran Reddy, MPs B. Lingaiah Yadav, K. Venkat Reddy and J. Santosh Kumar, several legislators, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other elected representatives attended the events.