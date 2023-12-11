HamberMenu
Speed limit on road to Hyderabad airport revised from 60kmph to 80kmph

December 11, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar
A view of P.V. Narasimha Rao Elevated Expressway that connects Hyderabad city to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. File photo.

A view of P.V. Narasimha Rao Elevated Expressway that connects Hyderabad city to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. File photo. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Cyberabad police on Monday issued orders revising the speed limit from 60 kmph to 80 kmph on the main access road leading to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The rules will come into effect from December 11, said the official.

Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra’s note said that the RGIA (traffic) police had conducted enquiries based on an application of K. Sanjay Kaparaju, the Vice President and Head Ground Transportation at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. “The application was to grant approval for revision of the speed from 60 kmph to 80 kmph and also to enforce a system on the main access road at RGI Airport,” said the official.

The RGIA traffic police shared a report stating that there would be no traffic issues with the increase of the speed limits on the main access road at RGI Airport. “The revised speed limit will be effective on the road leading to the airport after the Shamshabad flyover, with the stretch of about six kilometres. The earlier average time on the route was about 20-25 minutes, which can now be cut down to 10-15 minutes. The road surface is also in good condition with proper drainage systems and the present road width is 60 feet with central median and proper illumination,” explained the Inspector of RGIA (traffic) police, K. Raju.

Accordingly, officials have erected the revised speed limits boards on the access road stretch and identified locations to install automatic speed enforcement systems at the airport. It was also mentioned in the application by Mr Kaparaju that the speed limit enforcement system data be directly linked to police data as speed camera configuration to be done with the traffic system. 

