SICMA providing 100 oxygen concentrators

South Indian Cement Manufacturers’ Association (SICMA) will be providing 100 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres per minute capacity to Telangana government.

A body of major cement manufacturers’ in south India, it said that the concentrators have been procured through contributions received from member companies.

SICMA CEO Gopinath, Bharti Cements Director Marketing M. Ravinder Reddy and Sagar Cements MD S. Anand Reddy met Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and conveyed to him that the devices would soon be delivered to beneficiaries identified by the government.

Mr. Ranjan appreciated the gesture in supporting the State’s COVID relief efforts, the Association said in a release on Thursday.