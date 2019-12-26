Shoppers, kids make a beeline for PakkaHyderabad

The third edition of PakkaHyderabad, a mega shopping and entertainment carnival, was inaugurated at the People’s Plaza on Necklace Road here on Wednesday and will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. till January 1.

This year, the carnival has gotten bigger with over 200 stalls, daily lucky draws, free food, gift and holiday coupons apart from entertainment contests.

The visitors were treated to sumptuous food, ice-creams, amusing games, cartoon characters, a roaring dinosaur, unique concepts in clothing and technology, live music and dance.

Film artiste Hamsa Nandini inaugurated the event to cheers from fans, who danced to her hit songs.

There was rap, beat boxing, magic show, hip-hop, music bands, retro music, guitar play, acapella, street plays, classic and western dances too.

Chhota Bheem and his friends besides Little Singham were the attractions at the amusement section for children.

PakkaHyderabad organiser Vamsi Udayagiri said they had put their “heart and soul into the event”.