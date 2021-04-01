Scheme extended for realtors

The government has extended the sops issued for the real estate sector during the post-COVID-19 economic crisis, for further period of three months. On March 31, orders have been issued extending the instalment scheme offered to the realtors in payment of various fee up to June 30.

As per the earlier orders, payment of charges such as building permit fee, development charges, betterment charges and capitalisation charges could be paid in instalments up to March 31.

Through the fresh orders by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, the deadline for the scheme has been extended to June 30. The facility is applicable to all pending and new applications, the orders said.