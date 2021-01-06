SCCL staff to get ₹111 cr. performance related pay

About 2,500 employees to get PRP from ₹1-5 lakh

After the workers of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) got ₹539 crore as bonus in October last from its profits made during the last fiscal and also performance linked pay as Deepavali bonus, the management has now decided to give the performance related pay (PRP) after getting the nod from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to officials of the coal company, an amount of ₹111 crore would be paid to about 2,500 employees of SCCL soon, for their performance in 2018-19. The Chief Minister gave his nod for PRP payment on Wednesday. Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar thanked the CM on behalf of the officials.

The company workers were paid 28% share of its profits made in 2019-20 equalling to ₹278.28 crore and another ₹261 crore as performance linked pay as Deepavali bonus. Together, every worker of the company had received an average of ₹1.6 lakh as two types of bonus. Now, the officials would get PRP ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

He stated that the State government had been increasing the percentage of bonus to workers every year and on the same lines, the officials were also being paid PRP on the lines of Coal India Ltd. According to sources, officials of 230 public sector undertakings in the country including CIL and SCCL were being paid PRP. While it was being paid to CIL officials since 2007 following a decision taken by the Ministry of Industries, the SCCL officials were getting it from 2014-15, after formation of Telangana State.

President and general secretaries of Singareni branch of Coal Mines Officers Association of India J. Ramesh and N.V. Rajasekhar Rao, respectively, thanked Mr. KCR and the CMD for taking the decision.