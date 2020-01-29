SCB officer assaults Transco employee, cases against both

A woman officer of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board allegedly assaulted a Transco employee on Wednesday after he allegedly used derogatory language against her. Police booked cases against both.

The Marredpally police said the incident took place at Picket where the Transco employee, identified as Dashrath Ram Reddy, who works as a line inspector, was constructing a house on a piece of land which is administered by the SCB. They said that around four months ago he had sought permission for construction. His application, however, was returned for want of relevant documents. Despite this, Reddy allegedly continued with construction work.

Police said Reddy approached the Telangana High Court, seeking directions that the SCB not interfere in the construction work. The court then ordered status quo.

“SCB surveyor Saritha went to the site to serve the notice. However, Dashrath Ram Reddy did not take it. Then, the notice was pasted on the structure. When she was returning, he instigated Saritha and made an allegation that she had demanded money. Upset at the allegation, she assaulted him,” said Marredpally inspector M Niranjan Reddy.

While Saritha approached the police with a complaint, the Transco employee too submitted his complaint. Taking a legal view of the situation, the police booked cases against the two.