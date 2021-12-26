SBI donates ambulances to hospitals

‘Bank a responsible corporate citizen, at forefront of supporting noble cause’

The State Bank of India (SBI) has donated an emergency response ambulance vehicle each to AIG Hospitals and Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, as part efforts aimed at augmenting medical infrastructure facilities for the public.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara handed over keys of the ambulances to the hospitals at an event organised here on Sunday, the Hyderabad Circle of the bank said in a release.

The bank has entered into tie-up arrangements with hospitals in the State for providing ambulance services to public, as a measure to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to be in preparedness for the third wave.

Mr. Khara said the bank remains at the forefront to support noble cause and as a responsible corporate citizen, wanted to contribute meaningfully to initiatives that are in the interest of society. It provides donation for capital intensive activities through SBI Foundation.

Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran said corporate social responsibility activities for ₹3 crore have been supported thus far this year by the circle. It is committed to continue support to the needy and deserving sections of the society, the release added.