SBI CGM apprises KTR on bank’s operations

State Bank of India (SBI) Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager O.P. Mishra met Industries, IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Thursday and apprised him of the bank’s operations in Telangana.
Mr.Mishra, who is also Chairman of the State Level Bankers’ Committee,said SBI is the Lead Bank in 20 out of the 33 districts in the State. It has a network of 1,163 branches and 2,569 Customer Service Points.
SBI handled more than 85 lakh transactions for payments to AASARA Pensioners, 1.74 crore beneficiaries under Food Security Card Holding families (during COVID-19) and 1.70 crore transactions for Civil Supplies, he said. The senior banker said SBI had sanctioned loans to 43,899 beneficiaries under the Guaranteed Emergency Credit Limit, 4,096 beneficiaries under Common COVID Emergency Credit Line and to 10,171 beneficiaries under the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi).
A release from SBI on the meeting said the Minister appreciated the bank for the services rendered, especially handling AASARA pensions and other Telangana government social security schemes in a smooth manner. Mr.Rao stressed on extending PM SVANidhi to all street vendors.
