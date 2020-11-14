SBI adopts 15 tigers of zoo park

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced adoption of 15 tigers of the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.
A cheque of ₹15 lakh was handed over by chief general manager Om Prakash Mishra to principal chief conservator of forests R. Shoba here on Friday, in the presence of additional principal chief conservator of forests and director of zoo parks, TS and zoo park curator N. Kshitija near the the tiger enclosure.
The adoption programme is a novel way to extend support or care to wild animals and also be a part to the cause of wildlife conservation, said Mr. Mishra. He also participated in the inauguration of release of jackal puppies for public display.
A tree plantation activity at “New Aviary” ( parrot world) was also taken up. Senior bank officials Debashis Bhattacharjee and G. Ramakrishna also attended.
