RTC driver dies of heart attack

An RTC driver, Cikvela alias Mangalpad Rajender, died of heart attack after being admitted to a private hospital here on Tuesday morning. Attached to Bodhan depot, Rajender, 55, complained of chest pain early in the morning and was rushed to the hospital.

His family members, relatives and the RTC striking staff said Rajender was worried over his future. Rajender had been working as a driver for the last 12 years and is survived by wife, two daughters and one son.

The police shifted his body amid tight security to his village Mangalpad in Yedapally mandal where his last rites were performed amid slogans against the government by RTC staff and leaders of people’s organisations. The RTC authorities handed over ₹20,000 to the bereaved family for funeral expenses.

Meanwhile, barring the arrest of a few employees at different RTC depots when they went to report to duty, the situation, by and large, was peaceful. Depot-I Manager Sampoornand refused to let 80 conductors and drivers join the duty when they arrived at the depot, citing lack of official directions to do so. He, however, accepted their applications. About eight employees and workers were taken into preventive custody when they refused to leave the place.

Similar was the situation at all the remaining five depots. A few staff members were arrested at Kamareddy depot. The RTC JAC district chairman, M. Srinivas, told The Hindu that they would send written applications to the authorities expressing their willingness to join duty. “We are waiting for the decision of the Central JAC for our future course of action,” he said.