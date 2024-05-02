GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RPF Secunderabad crackdown reveals ₹11.87 lakh worth of illegal ticketing business 

The public urged to report any suspicious activities through the Railway Helpline number 139

May 02, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Secunderabad Division of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), under Operation Upalabdh, have registered 30 cases against touts and seized 654 railway journey tickets worth ₹11.87 lakh.

This is a 130% jump in registration of cases compared to the corresponding month of previous year, as per the officials.

“As the demand for railway travel surges during summer season, Operation Upalabdh reinforces a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal business of railway e-tickets, particularly within the Railway network,” said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner RPF Secunderabad Debashmita Banerjee.

The public can report any suspicious activities through the Railway Helpline number 139, she informed.

