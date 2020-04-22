Row over COVID patient’s burial

People living near a graveyard at Nampally objected to the burial of a COVID-19 patient on Tuesday.

While the man died on Tuesday afternoon, the furore took place when he was taken for burial on Tuesday night.

According to Habeeb Nagar police, after formalities were completed at the hospital, the body was brought to a graveyard near the Hazrat Dargah Yusufain in Nampally. However, residents living within the premises of the graveyard objected and entered into an argument with the relatives.

“The patient’s forefathers were buried in that graveyard. So, it was natural for the family to bring the body there. But, the locals said that since they stay there, their children move around near the graves and they were afraid the burial would pose a health hazard. We pacified them,” inspector P. Shiva Chandra said.

He added that later the burial was carried out as per the procedures laid down by the government regarding COVID-19 dead bodies. “A mosque in the vicinity and several lanes were disinfected,” he said.