Rich tributes paid to NTR on 25th death anniversary

NTR introduced welfare schemes first in AP, says Naidu

Rich tributes were paid to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao on his 25th death anniversary here on Monday.

Party leaders led by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, family members of NTR and others paid floral tributes at the NTR memorial here. Mr. Naidu recollected the services of NTR through posts on social media platforms, wherein he stated that it was N.T. Rama Rao who had initiated welfare programmes in combined AP. Not only the welfare scheme for the poor, but NTR had also took the self-esteem of Telugu people beyond the boundaries of the State and the country. He had also given political life to several bigwigs in the contemporary political in the two Telugu States, he noted.

Welfare of the poor in NTR’s view meant square meal to every person, shelter and clothing and all the welfare measures continued by the successive governments of different parties not only in the Telugu States but elsewhere in the country had also their roots in NTR’s schemes, Mr. Naidu stated.

General secretary of TDP N. Lokesh said NTR had proved that sincere hard work would be enough for the progress of a person or a society. Family members who paid floral tributes at the NTR memorial included actor N. Balakrishna, who is also an MLA from Hindupur, other sons of NTR and his wife Lakshmi Parvathi.