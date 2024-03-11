GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RGIA secures award for ‘Best Airport in Asia-Pacific in 15-25 MPPA’ category

March 11, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has once again earned accolades in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

Among the 400 airports worldwide that participated in the 2023 survey, Hyderabad airport secured the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for ‘Best Airport in the 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)‘ category in the Asia-Pacific region.

ACI World’s ASQ program, a global initiative measuring passenger satisfaction, utilises real-time surveys to assess over 30 performance indicators, providing a comprehensive overview of the entire passenger journey.

In 2022, Hyderabad airport was recognised as the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in the 15-25 Million Passengers Per Annum category in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our ongoing investments in cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions underscore our commitment to making travel enjoyable and experiential. This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of our team and all airport stakeholders. As part of our nearly completed expansion, we’ve introduced new facilities and enhanced on-ground infrastructure within the terminal and airside areas, contributing to operational efficiency, customer convenience, and an elevated airport experience,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.

Hyderabad airport has secured a place among the top three global airports for nine consecutive years (2009 to 2017) and held the world number one position four times.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.