RGIA reconfigures AC, air circulation

Hyderabad International Airport, which has recommenced its domestic operations from May 25 and increasing the frequency of flights and passengers since, has also reconfigured the air-conditioning (AC) network and the entire network of air circulation across the terminal. The indoor air quality too is sought to be improved by doubling the quantity of treated fresh air requirements.

While frequent sanitisation, deep cleaning, and social distancing have become the new norm, the airport always had one of the best control system with carbon-level-monitored fresh air control mechanism right from its inception. However, as per the latest COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government on the quantity of fresh air requirement, AC system has been further improved, said an official spokesperson.

Its own technical team has made the required changes and kept it ready for passengers once the airport recommenced its operations. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the HVAC — heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, of the airport was designed for a combination of recirculated air and fresh air intake based on the carbon concentration level.

Post COVID-19 all regulatory norms for circulation of fresh air flow in the terminal has been doubled to ensure better indoor air quality, he claimed.

Air temperatures have to be maintained in the range of 24 to 30 degrees and RH (Relative Humidity) is to be kept between 55% and 70%, as per the government stipulation. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also issued guidelines for AC air filtration, cleaning of filters, UV Germicidal Irradiation (UVGC), and chemical cleaning, to be implemented strictly.

The RGIA already had MERV 13 level filtration ensuring cleaner air circulation even prior to the outbreak of the pandemic and all ventilated spaces are being maintained at 10-15 Air Change Per Hour (ACHP) to sustain healthier conditions inside the spaces.

“We have introduced massive systems modifications to enhance air quality inside the terminal as per government guidelines to ensure we have continuous, fresh supply of healthy air inside,” he added.