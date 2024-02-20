RGIA in Hyderabad records highest single-day air traffic movements in January 2024

February 20, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) achieved a milestone in January 2024 by registering the highest-ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), reaching a total of 536 aircrafts on January 30. This data was disclosed in the monthly traffic report released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited.

The overall aircraft movements at the airport for January was 15,054 which is a 9% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth and a 1% Month-on-Month (MoM) increase. The Year to Date (YTD) figures for FY 2024 revealed a total of 1,43,355 aircraft movements, reflecting an 11% YoY increase over the same period in the previous fiscal year, which recorded a total of 1,56,742 aircraft movements.

In terms of passenger traffic, RGIA reported 2.1 million passengers in January 2024, showcasing a 14% YoY growth despite a 3% MoM decrease. The YTD FY2024 passenger traffic reached 20.7 million, representing a 21% YoY increase. In FY2023, the total passenger traffic stood at 21 million. The report highlighted the consistent growth in passenger traffic, maintaining an average monthly increase of approximately two million in YTD FY2024.

Adding to the achievements, GMR Hyderabad International Airport introduced flight services to Frankfurt with Lufthansa Airlines in January. Furthermore, GMR Aero Technic, the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) division of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, marked an aviation milestone by inaugurating the GMR School of Aviation in collaboration with Airbus. The division also announced strategic partnerships during Wings India 2024.

Recognising its excellence, GMR Hyderabad International Airport received the “10-25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) Traffic” award, while its wholly owned subsidiary, GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited, was honoured with the “MRO Services” award at the Wings India Awards 2024 ceremony held in Hyderabad.