Restrain processions before anti-CAA meet, HC urged

A businessman from the city on Thursday approached the Telangana High Court, seeking restraining of processions to be taken out for a public meeting at Mir Alam Eidgah near Tadbun on Friday protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Chinnolla Naresh Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, moved a lunch motion before Justice T. Vinod Kumar, requesting the court to direct the police to restrain the United Muslims Action Committee from taking out processions from different parts of the city. The petitioner apprehended that the public meeting to be held on Friday would cause inconvenience and chaos like the million march held last Sunday in the city protesting against the CAA and NRC.

Justice Vinod Kumar posted the writ petition for Friday. A similar protest meeting organised by a Joint Action Committee last Sunday had sent traffic haywire, creating chaos for hours together, the petitioner stated. During the processions, some persons had desecrated the national flag, the petitioner charged.

A separate writ petition was filed before the judge, seeking a direction to the Hyderabad police to accord permission to a meeting at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendra marking 50 years of Revolutionary Writers Association (RWA), also known as Viplava Rachayithala Sangham (VIRASAM).

Pinnaka Pani, RWA secretary who filed the petition, said the organisation planned to hold meetings on Saturday and Sunday at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendra in Baghlingampally marking 50 years of formation of the RWA.

Though an application was filed with the city police, the latter were not passing any order on it, the petitioner said. The petition would be heard on Friday by Justice Vinod Kumar.