Research centre inaugurated

Minister inaugurates 83,000 sq ft facility research and technology of Sai Lifesciences

A research and technology centre of contract research organisation Sai Lifesciences in Genome Valley, near here, was inaugurated by Industries and IT Minister K.T Rama Rao.

The 83,000 sq ft facility with several unique features adjoins the firm’s existing research and development (R&D) centre. The facility aims to be the nerve-centre of the company’s R&D capability and accelerate discovery and development of new drugs.

A release from the Minister’s office on Saturday said Sai Lifesciences works with seven of the top 10 global innovator pharma companies and several small and mid-sized innovators. Over the past year, it has opened new R&D sites in the USA and the UK. The vision of the company is to support its global innovator partners bring 25 new medicines to life by 2025.

Sai Lifesciences CEO and MD Krishna Kanumuri said the philosophy behind building this facility is to go beyond the norm and to create what the company’s global innovator partners expect in their in-house capabilities. “We are an example of what is possible in Hyderabad’s rich life sciences ecosystem.” As we build world class R&D capabilities and invest in nurturing talent with deep domain expertise, I can unhesitatingly say, Hyderabad is truly a city where pharma dreams are made,” he said.

The Minister said “it is a matter of pride for us that Hyderabad today is emerging as the innovation hub and serving more than 1,000 global innovators in their vision to improve healthcare and R&D around the globe.”

Sai Lifesciences expanding in Hyderabad serves as the testimony to Hyderabad’s growing R&D prowess and extraordinary talent pool, he said.

Mr. Rao also laid the foundation stone for Genopolis, a multi-tenanted laboratory and manufacturing space for lifesciences and pharma companies in Genome Valley, which the release said is India’s first purpose-built cluster for life sciences R&D.

Genopolis will provide world class collaborate facilities and infrastructure solutions in an integrated ecosystem to Indian and multinational companies. It will house the expansion campuses of contract research organisations Yapan Bio and Laxai Life Sciences. Genome Valley Research Platform (GVRP) and CoLabs will also be setting up their facility in Genopolis.