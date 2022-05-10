Recykal on World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer list 

Circular economy marketplace Recykal, which connects waste generators, aggregators and recyclers, has been selected as one of the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers 2022.

With this, founder Abhay Deshpande will be invited to participate in World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Recykal will also contribute to the forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies worldwide involved in innovating solutions to the most pressing issues. Technology Pioneers are the world's top innovators, building digital fabric and shaping tomorrow's global trends, Recykal said in a release on Tuesday.

“We are honoured... digitising the waste management sector paves the path for an inclusive, ethical, circular ecosystem and organized employment for waste workers within the informal economy,” Mr.Deshpande said on the selection.

While Recykal currently caters to the Indian market, future goals are to tap into the $100 billion potential the waste management industry holds.