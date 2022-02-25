Readymade garments firm Texport to set up plant in Sircilla Apparel Park

Expected to create employment opportunities for locals

Bengaluru-based apparel manufacturer Texport Industries (TIPL) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Telangana government for setting up a production facility in Sircilla Apparel Park.

Texport will set up an apparel manufacturing factory on Plug and Play mode in the Built to Suit (BTS) unit to be constructed by the State government on 7.42 acres at the Apparel Park.

Handlooms and Textiles Commissioner Shailaja Ramaiyer and TIPL managing director Narendra D. Goenka signed the MoU in the presence of Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Initially, the company will be installing 800 machines and employing 1,600 persons. Later, it would be expanding to 1,000 machines. Over about three years, the project is expected to create employment for some 2,000 persons.

The Minister’s office, in a release on the MoU, said for the first time in the country export-oriented garment manufacturing BTS Units on Plug and Play Mode are coming up by utilizing the state-of-the-art manufacturing ecosystem in Sircilla region. It will enable forward integration of Sircilla Powerloom weaving industry with the apparel and garment manufacturing process, thus aiding development of textile sector in the State. In the process, more employment opportunities will be created for the locals.

One of the major players in the readymade garments sector and among the first to start export operations, Texport produces more than 1.6 million garments a month (17 million annually) from 19 directly-owned facilities across the country. It employs 15,000 people, has an installed capacity of over 6,000 machines and reported annual revenue of $80 million (about ₹620 crore), the release said.

The company said it is in the business of manufacturing and export of woven and knitted apparel and knitted fabric and has offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai and sourcing offices in Salem and Tirupur, apart from manufacturing operations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Expressing happiness over Texport setting up factory in Sircilla, the Minister assured the company leadership of support and assistance from the State government.

TIPL Managing Director Narendra D. Goenka said the presence of skilled workers in Sircilla and industry friendly policies of the State government promote industry were behind the company’s decision to set up the facility.