Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Traffic diversions

There are two traffic diversions that are causing severe traffic delays and inconvenience to commuters at the HiTec City area. Traffic is being diverted via a dirt road opposite Radisson Hotel towards Rolling Meadows and Ramky Towers. The road is hardly in a motorable condition and there is no signage to indicate the new diversion. Similarly, traffic is being diverted to another dirt road adjacent to the new Meenakshi-Deloitte Towers due to APTransco cable laying work. These diversions are being created without proper alternative arrangements that pose risk to the safety of commuters.

K. Padmanabhan,

Hyderabad

Manhole danger

There are about five to10 manholes below the road level in Motinagar bus route (Kalyan Nagar Venture III) from Jaiswal Hospital, Vijaya Towers, Leeladhar Enclave to Ayyappa Rice Depot. This is causing lot of trouble to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, and leading to accidents too. Inspite of repeated complaints to GHMC, the problem has not been addressed.

S. Murali Sudhakar,

Chandanagar

Garbage woes

I have been requesting the municipal authorities to clear the accumulated building debris and garbage in Chikoti Gardens. The problem was highlighted in these columns almost a month ago but there no action has been taken till date. I once again request the authorities concerned to have the debris cleared to keep the pavements clean.

Amar Rao,

Chikoti Gardens

