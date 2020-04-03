Hyderabad

Rangareddy villagers ‘quarantined’

Panic gripped Chegur village of Nandigama mandal after a 55-year-old woman who died on Wednesday was tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The government officials directed the villagers to undergo home-quarantine for 14 days. Cyberabad police in a late-night press release said the victim runs a kirana shop in the village, and her family members on Friday were shifted to a local government hospital and put under isolation. People who attended her funeral were taken to Gandhi Hospital here to undergo medical examinations.

According to police, on March 31, the 55-year-old victim developed throat pain and was taken to a private hospital, from where she was shifted to Osmania General Hospital. She died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

“Her tenants returned from Delhi by AP Sampark Kranthi Express and we suspect that the Nizamuddin Markaz prayer participants from the State too travelled by the same train,” police said.

