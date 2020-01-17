Rail passengers make good use of ‘Coach Mitra’

Coach-Mitra, a digital application introduced by Indian Railways to provide assistance with regard to deficiency in travel comforts like coach cleaning, watering, lighting etc. in trains, has got positive feedback with South Central Railway (SCR) receiving 470 complaints a month.

These complaints pertain mostly to cleaning, watering, lighting etc. through phone, Whatsapp or website. Other issues are about electrical, bed roll, pest control and petty repairs.

“Nearly 90% of such service requests are being attended with 87% of requests being attended in less than 30 minutes. Two per cent of the rail users expressed dissatisfaction when we sought feedback,” said senior officials of SCR.

Coach Mitra is now working in 2,167 trains and in SCR, it is available in 72 pairs of trains with two more in the offing. Downloads of the Coach Mitra mobile app has crossed 10,000 and a tab is also being kept on the working of the cleaning staff with GPS-based biometric attendance and geo-tagged photos of cleaning are being posted to ensure strict compliance, they said.

To be extended

The tablet PC based feedback introduced in Secunderabad and Guntakal divisions are to be extended to other divisions too. Passenger can check the Coach-Mitra website to find out whether the particular train is covered or not before availing the service.

Senior officials explained that to avail the facility, a passenger has to send a text message to the mobile numbers earmarked or it can be done through a web page for logging the request. It is then immediately acknowledged through another message along with a code.

A member of the housekeeping staff would also receive the same message indicating the passenger berth number and has to contact the latter to carry out the work as per demand.

If the passenger is satisfied with the work, he discloses the code received during acknowledgement and the staff in turn sends the same code through SMS.

Scope for review

If the passenger is not satisfied with the work done, he/she wouldn’t disclose the code and the complaint would be reviewed further.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya has advised officials to include more trains under the Coach Mitra facility for the benefit of rail passengers.