Rahul to unveil charge sheet against TRS govt. today

Sentiment and a major ‘undercurrent’ of anger against the establishment are the potent weapons that the Congress plans to bank on for galvanising its cadre as AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi hits the road with a mega meeting, “Telangana Praja Garjana,” in Sangareddy on Thursday.

History was re-written when former Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi addressed a meeting from the same place in 1980 to kick off her election campaign that resulted in a massive victory for the party across the country, recalls Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy as he prepares for the show of strength.

Congress attached a lot of significance to the place, he said adding that Mr. Gandhi’s presence would channel the ‘undercurrent’ of seething anger and distrust against the TRS government.

The Congress would sound the election bugle from the historic place, said Mr. Reddy in an interview with The Hindu.

Another significance of the date is that the TRS will complete three years in power on June 1.

‘Bangaru Kutumbam’

Mr. Gandhi is expected to release a charge sheet seeking answers on why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ (golden Telangana) has turned into ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ (golden family).

Besides the two lakh people who are expected to attend the meeting, every household would receive the charge sheet. People would realise how a family of four was calling shots in Telangana, said Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Gandhi would also raise the inability of Mr. KCR to speak at Osmania University’s centenary celebrations. “Doesn’t it reflect his guilt of false promises and the fear that youngsters would revolt? Students’ agitation for Telangana is a forgotten issue for the TRS, not for the Congress.”