Raghu Ram made ASI president

Reputed surgeon P. Raghu Ram achieved the unique distinction of becoming one of the youngest surgeons to be installed as the 82nd president of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) at the annual general body meeting held in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The installation was done during ASICON 2019, the Association’s 79th annual Congress organised from December 18 to 21.

ASI is Asia Pacific’s largest and world’s second largest surgical organisation that represents practising surgeons and surgical trainees all across India.

Over 7,000 surgeons from all over India and abroad participated in the annual Congress.

Dr. Raghu Ram, a Padma Shri awardee, on his election and installation as president of ASI for 2020, expressed his gratitude and said his priority would be to focus upon education and training courses for surgical trainees. For this several courses would be rolled out across the country in collaboration with the world renowned surgical organisations. He promised creative leadership and accountable governance.

The Association of Surgeons of India has strong presence in all the 29 States and Union Territories across India comprising surgeons practising the art and science of breast surgery, onco surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, endocrine surgery, genito-urinary surgery, paediatric, plastic thoracic, cardiovascular, trauma critical care surgery in addition to sections representing rural surgeons and surgeons in the armed forces.