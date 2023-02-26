HamberMenu
Protests over medical student’s death at her native village

February 26, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

The news of PG medical first year student Preethi’s death, while undergoing treatment at NIMS in Hyderabad on Sunday night, led to massive protests at her native Girni Thanda village in Kodakandla mandal of Jangaon district.

A tense situation prevailed as several villagers squatted on the highway demanding harshest punishment for the accused, who allegedly drove her to “commit suicide”.

The protest continued till reports last came in. The protesters shouted slogans demanding a judicial inquiry into Dr. Preethi’s death to unravel the facts and take stringent action against all those responsible.

Meanwhile, police stepped up security at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal to prevent untoward incidents.

