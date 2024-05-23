GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Premature infant discharged from Niloufer hospital after 52 days of critical care

Published - May 23, 2024 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Niloufer Hospital doctors along with the newborn in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A premature baby girl born at 27 weeks has been successfully discharged from Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad, after 52 days of intensive medical care. The infant, weighing 565 grams at birth, was delivered through an emergency caesarean section due to foetal distress.

The newborn faced immediate respiratory distress upon birth and was diagnosed with Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS). To aid her breathing, a dose of surfactant was administered, and she was placed on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP). “In addition to respiratory issues, the baby experienced shock and required a combination of fluid therapy, broad-spectrum antibiotics, and inotropic medications. These interventions were gradually reduced over a two-day period. Comprehensive pre-term care, including Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) and nutritional supplements, was provided to ensure adequate weight gain,” said Dr. T. Usha Rani, the hospital superintendent.

After demonstrating consistent weight gain over three consecutive days, the baby, now weighing 1.460 kg, was discharged on Thursday. The parents have been advised to ensure regular follow-up visits to monitor her health and development.

