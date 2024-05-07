GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Power supply disrupted in parts of Hyderabad, Banjara Hills bore maximum brunt of heavy winds

May 07, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A distribution transformer fallen to the ground along with supporting poles in the heavy winds in Papireddy Colony in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

A distribution transformer fallen to the ground along with supporting poles in the heavy winds in Papireddy Colony in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Thunderstorm coupled with heavy winds disrupted power supply in many parts of Hyderabad as well as in several districts of Telangana on Tuesday evening with power transmission and distribution installations suffering heavy damage disrupting power supply for hours.

The staff of the two power utilities swung into action to restore supply wherever possible by removing the tree branches, hoardings, flex posters, roof top metal sheets and other material fallen on the transmission and distribution lines and installations. According to the officials of Southern Discom, Banjara Hills Circle bore the maximum brunt of the heavy winds with power supply completed disrupted in all the 12 feeders from 4.30 pm or 5.30 pm.

The restoration work was in progress wherever possible and supply was yet to be restored till 10 p.m. in any of those feeders. Power supply was also disrupted under 33 KV KPHB feeder, Habsiguda, Saroornagar, Defence Colony, Mehdipatnam (Amba Garden), Papireddy Colony (Taranagar Section), Gunrock-Airport feeder, 33 KV feeders of Shamshabad-Ganganpahad, 11 KV Hyderguda feeder, 33 KV Narsingi feeder, BHEL, Neknampur and several other areas.

In Banjara Hills Road No.12 sub-station, a tree branch fell on the power transformer damaging it and disrupting supply in all areas served by it.

