Hyderabad

Power cuts likely in some areas

Power consumers served by 132/33 KV Ramachandrapum, 32 KV Bollaram and 132 KV Pashamailaram sub-stations in and around the city are likely to experience interruptions in power supply from January 9 to 11 due to shifting of the 132 KV double-circuit line (location 8) from 132 KV Ramachandrapuram to 220 KV Gachibowli sub-stations.

According to officials of the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco), the shifting of the DC line has been necessitated for making improvements to radial road (No.7) near Tellapur railway station in Sangareddy district by the Roads & Buildings department. For shifting the high-tension line, the line between Ramachandrapuram and Gachibowli sub-stations would be shut down.

As the TS-Transco and Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) have approved the work in view of the larger public interest, it was planned to be executed from January 9 to 11. However, all possible alternative technical arrangements were made to ensure uninterrupted power supply by diverting loads at Ramachandrapuram, Bollaram and Pashamailaram sub-stations.

Transco authorities have requested consumers served by the three sub-stations to bear any inconvenience caused during three-day period in case of unforeseen interruptions. All open access consumers under the three sub-stations have been requested to schedule their loads accordingly.

