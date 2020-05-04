Power bills to be based on previous consumption

As the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus is still in force in the State, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has allowed the two power distribution companies (Discoms) to issue energy charges bills to all low-tension category consumers based on their previous year’s consumption.

According to a detailed procedure issued by the Commission on Monday on the billing this month, for consumption in April, for LT-I (domestic) and LT-VI-A (street lighting) and & LT-VI-B (protected water supply schemes) category consumers the demand for May shall be raised for the units billed in the month of May 2019 for the consumers who are existing in May 2019.

For LT-I and LT-VI(A) & VI(B) category consumers, who were given power connection between May 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020 the demand shall be raised based on the units billed for the month of March this year.

Similarly, the three categories consumers who were given connection in March and April this year, minimum charges be levied for May 2020, for energy consumed in April.

Further, the Commission order stated that for LT-Il (commercial), Ill (industry), IV (cottage and agro-based industries), VII (general) and VIII (temporary supply) category consumers be issued minimum bills for May, if the lockdown period is extended further from May 7. Otherwise, they shall be issued bills by taking actual reading of the energy consumption by the personnel of Discoms.

The regulatory body has directed the Discoms to intimate the consumers through digital channels (email, sms, mobile application) about their computed bill amount for the month of May 2020 in the absence of actual data on energy consumption.

The Discoms have also been told to communicate the billing procedure to general public through social media, electronic and print media.