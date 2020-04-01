Postal department renders phenomenal service

Department of Posts, Telangana Postal Circle, has done a remarkable work since the announcement of lockdown. Its staff ensured delivery of 4,400 bags and 5,525 examination parcels related to SSC and Intermediate Boards.

The articles were handed over to respective evaluation centres in coordination with the officials concerned of the Education department.

In the initial days of lockdown, only 37 head post offices, including Hyderabad GPO, were kept open. Three mobile vans were pressed into service covering colonies of Padmaraonagar, Golconda Chowrasta, Gandhi Nagar, Jamisthanpur, Chikkadpally, Ashoknagar, Kulsumpura, Karwan Sahu, Toli Chowki, Mehdipatnam, and Golconda, and facilitated transactions like deposits and withdrawals.

In all, 23,768 SB transactions with deposits of ₹30.04 crore and withdrawals amounting to ₹19.15 crore have been undertaken in addition to disbursement of ₹48,32,800 through ATMs at the post offices.

The department, however, opened from March 31 all the 633 Delivery Post Offices across the State. From Wednesday, 4,967 Branch POs across the State started functioning.

Savings Bank operations such as deposits/withdrawals, and balance enquirer, among others will be provided in addition to speed post, registered post, eMO, and parcels, but they may be subject to delay as flights, road transport and rail network, are suspended, the Department sources said.

The department is also making all arrangements for the disbursement of Aasara pensions at the Branch Post Offices to over 22 lakh beneficiaries and instructions were issued for maintenance of hygiene, social distancing. Necessary sanitizers, masks and gloves are also being supplied to the Post Offices and staff, according to a department’s release.

Even for the distribution of life saving medicines, surgical items, saline bottles, oxygen cylinders to various Primary Health Centres in all the 33 districts, the Department’s Mail Motor Service (MMS) tied up with Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation.

As many as 20 MMS vehicles are pressed into service during the current situation. The MMS vehicles are also transporting essential supplies to migrant workers.