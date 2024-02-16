Ponnam participates in initiatory rituals of ‘Brahmotsavam’ at Sri Venkateswara temple in Karimnagar

February 16, 2024 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The annual Brahmotsavams took off to a religious start with the conduct of ‘Ankurarpana’ at the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on the market road in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Sahasra Kalasabhishekam, Vishvaksena Aradhana, and other special pujas and rituals were organised at the tastefully decorated temple later in the day.

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar participated in the initiatory rituals of the annual religious fete at the temple on Thursday morning.

Sridevi Bhoodevi Sametha Sri Venkateshwara Swamy, Sri Lakshminarayana Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam will be held at 12.15 p.m. at the temple premises on February 18, 2024, according to the organisers.

The Brahmotsavams will conclude with an impressive “Shoba Yatra” in the town on February 21.