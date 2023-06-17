Police to file memo in court requesting deletion of names of Haragopal and five others in UAPA case

June 17, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MULUGU

Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam on Saturday said that no adequate evidence has been found against Haragopal, Padmaja Shah, V. Raghunath, Gaddam Laxman, Gunti Ravinder, and Suresh Kumar in the investigation into the case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Tadvai police last year.

A memo is being filed in the court with a request to delete their names from the case, the SP said in a statement issued late on Saturday evening.

He said further investigation in the case will continue.

A case under the UAPA and the Arms Act was registered at the Tadvai police station against 152 accused, including main Maoist leaders, their sympathisers and other persons whose names were mentioned in the Maoist literature seized from a tent in the forest area from where Maoists escaped into the dense forest on noticing a combing police party on August 19, 2022.

The police seized three kit bags, five water cans and other items, including CPI (Maoist) literature, from the site where Maoists illegally assembled to target innocent civilians and destroy government properties.