Police seize ₹14.96 lakh, 3 held

Money was reportedly being moved to Dubbak for a national party candidate for bypoll there

Unaccounted cash, which was reportedly being taken to Dubbak, ahead of Assembly bypolls, was seized by the Hyderabad police here on Friday.

The Central Zone Task Force team which was trailing a person, identified as Praveen Kumar Reddy, apprehended him near a hypermarket in Hyderguda and seized ₹ 14.96 lakh from his possession. Two persons from Dubbak, who came to receive the money, were also apprehended by the task force team, who later handed them over to Narayanaguda police for further investigation.

“The cash belongs to a national party candidate contesting in the bypolls,” a senior officer said, adding that they will write to the Income Tax department about the seizure of unaccounted cash.